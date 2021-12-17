Advertisement

Silver Lake man offers reward for information leading to recovery of stolen property

FILE
FILE(Live 5/File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - One Silver Lake resident is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and recovery of property stolen from his truck.

The Silver Lake Police Department says in a Facebook post late on Friday morning, Dec. 17, a resident reported stolen items from his pickup truck, including cash, which had been parked off Chilson Rd. south of the AG AM building.

SLPD said the man is offering a reward for substantial information which leads to the arrest and recovery of his property.

If anyone has information related to the crime, they should contact SLPD or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage from the powerful weather that tore through northeast Kansas Wednesday night.
Photo Gallery: Northeast Kansas storm damage
A semi-truck was overturned in Nemaha County due to high winds.
KHP responds to several injury, fatal crashes caused by high winds
Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then...
3 dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into Kansas City building
Emergency crews respond to the Frito Lay factory in Topeka after strong winds rip siding off...
Strong winds rip wall off Frito Lay plant as severe weather moves through Kansas
Data is still coming in on vaccines versus the omicron variant.
First Omicron variant case confirmed in Kansas

Latest News

A Topeka teen is taking her talent to Nashville
Topeka teen releases her music on three popular music apps worldwide
A Topeka teen is taking her talent to Nashville
A Topeka teen is taking her talent to Nashville
FILE
GI Bill fix extended through summer 2022 to ensure benefits continue to flow to veterans during COVID-19 pandemic
13 News at Six
One of the country’s largest railways has agreed to pay more than $1.5 million in fines for an...
BNSF Railway Corporation agreed to pay a fine to EPA for oil spill