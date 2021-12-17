Silver Lake man offers reward for information leading to recovery of stolen property

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - One Silver Lake resident is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and recovery of property stolen from his truck.

The Silver Lake Police Department says in a Facebook post late on Friday morning, Dec. 17, a resident reported stolen items from his pickup truck, including cash, which had been parked off Chilson Rd. south of the AG AM building.

SLPD said the man is offering a reward for substantial information which leads to the arrest and recovery of his property.

If anyone has information related to the crime, they should contact SLPD or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

