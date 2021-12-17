Advertisement

Radio City Rockettes cancel performances due to COVID-19

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 photo, the Rockettes dance during a performance of the...
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 photo, the Rockettes dance during a performance of the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall in New York.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News/AP) - The Radio City Rockettes have announced they’ve canceled the remainder of their scheduled performances this season because of COVID-19.

“We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic,” the Rockettes said in a statement on Twitter Friday evening.

“We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks. We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022.”

The Rockettes said all tickets for impacted shows will be fully refunded at the point of purchase.

The Rockettes announced hours earlier that they were calling off four performances scheduled for Friday because of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production.

The popular holiday program generally has four shows per day in December at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

The new omicron variant of the coronavirus is in “full force” in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, with new COVID-19 cases hitting a one-day record of more than 8,300 on Thursday.

But new hospitalizations and deaths – so far – are well below their spring 2020 peak and even where they were this time last year, city data shows.

