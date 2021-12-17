Police respond to report of possible stabbing in west Topeka
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were responding to a report of a possible stabbing early Friday in west Topeka.
The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 1100 block of S.W. Wanamaker Road.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
