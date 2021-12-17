Nominee names for new Shawnee Co. District Judge sent to Governor for final decision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The names of three nominees for the new district judge in Shawnee Co. have been sent to Governor Laura Kelly for a final decision on who will fill the vacancy.

Kansas Courts says the 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for a district judge to Governor Laura Kelly, who now has 60 days to decide who will fill a vacancy created by Chief Judge Richard Anderson’s retirement on Dec. 11.

The Court said the nominees are as follows:

According to Kansas law, nominees for district judge are required to be at least 30 years old, a lawyer licensed to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years and must be a resident of the judicial district at the time they take office and while they hold it.

After serving one year in office, state law requires the new judge to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to stay in the position. If retained, the judge will serve a four-year term.

The 3rd Judicial Nominating Commission is composed of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, Toby McCullough of Rossville, Daniel Crow of Topeka, Thomas Lemon of Topeka, Randall Philips of Topeka, Rebecca Sanders of Topeka, and Eric Stafford of Topeka.

