Mulvane toddler recovering after popcorn snack nearly leads to tragedy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Mulvane family is back home after a medical emergency nearly took a tragic turn during a recent vacation to Disneyland. The incident involved a one-year-old boy inhaling popcorn, leading to a hospital stay and surgery.

What was supposed to be a dream trip to Disneyland in Southern California didn’t turn out as planned for the Dockers family.

Lakynn and Eastin Dockers’ one-year-old son, Briar, and his two-year-old sister, Hadlee, were having a lot of fun when the family decided to grab a snack: popcorn.

“As I took the popcorn bucket out of [Briar’s] hands, he got upset like he was going to cry and he sucked in to let out like a big upset (cry) and when he did that, the popcorn that was in there shot straight down to his lungs,” Lakynn said. “He didn’t choke. He cleared it; it was a cough.”

That piece of popcorn Briar ate spiraled into a series of frightening events for the family, hours later, eventually landing them at the emergency room with a room full of doctors surrounding Briar, saying the piece of popcorn was stuck in both of his lungs and he needed surgery immediately.

“[The doctor] said, ‘guys, this is very serious, I need you to understand that it is highly likely that he is not coming out,’” Lakynn said. “I don’t think we heard a word after that. We just crumbled.”

Through a lot of prayer and what the Dockers believe was a miracle, Briar made it through and spent a night in the ICU.

“Popcorn, when kids ingest it, it goes into their lungs, and it expands. So, that’s why it’s so dangerous,” Lakynn said.

The family wants to raise awareness about what happened, hoping another family doesn’t go through this situation.

“It’s really easy in the moment to say, ‘oh, it will be fine, just one time, not a big deal,” Lakynn said. “But it’s definitely a huge deal and we are here to say we are the one in a million family who went through this and it’s just not worth it. Nothing is worth losing your child over a decision you made.”

Through what they’ve learned from their experience, the Dockers family said grapes, raisins and nuts can also be dangerous for children younger than four.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help with Briar’s medical expenses. The family said his recovery is going well.

