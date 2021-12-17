Most Kansans woke up to collapsed barns, power outages, and many questions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After last night, many Kansans were left with power outages, missing roofs, and a whole lot of questions.

Paul Crabb was sitting in his car while power lines were coming down from the strong winds.

“The winds starting blowing from the west and it was blowing all the way from the north and then changed to the left and then it started coming straight at us, it turned all green and you couldn’t really see anything, just saw a whole lot of water, starting seeing sparks all over and then that’s when I saw the pole start to fold over wires just coming down around me,” said Crabb.

Areas in Pottawatomie County took a major hit from the east and the west.

13 NEWS went out to highway 99, just south of Wamego, where a barn had its roof blown off the walls completely.

Our crews found several other outbuildings and barns damaged, including one that was completely collapsed along highway 24.

In St. Marys, a roof completely fell onto a propane truck that was parked in a large storage shed. Materials were scattered all over the grounds of these properties.

AAA provided some tips for assessing the damage of your own.

“Really get out and inspect that damage, find out what type of impact that storm had on either your car or your home and take good note of that and take good pictures of the damage and at that point as soon as possible you should speak with an insurance agent and if they need to come out and get that situation processed and get that rolling as soon as possible,” said Shawn Steward.

Each structure that we found damaged was open and facing the south.

