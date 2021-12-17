Advertisement

Most Kansans woke up to collapsed barns, power outages, and many questions

By Reina Flores
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After last night, many Kansans were left with power outages, missing roofs, and a whole lot of questions.

Paul Crabb was sitting in his car while power lines were coming down from the strong winds.

“The winds starting blowing from the west and it was blowing all the way from the north and then changed to the left and then it started coming straight at us, it turned all green and you couldn’t really see anything, just saw a whole lot of water, starting seeing sparks all over and then that’s when I saw the pole start to fold over wires just coming down around me,” said Crabb.

Areas in Pottawatomie County took a major hit from the east and the west.

13 NEWS went out to highway 99, just south of Wamego, where a barn had its roof blown off the walls completely.

Our crews found several other outbuildings and barns damaged, including one that was completely collapsed along highway 24.

In St. Marys, a roof completely fell onto a propane truck that was parked in a large storage shed. Materials were scattered all over the grounds of these properties.

AAA provided some tips for assessing the damage of your own.

“Really get out and inspect that damage, find out what type of impact that storm had on either your car or your home and take good note of that and take good pictures of the damage and at that point as soon as possible you should speak with an insurance agent and if they need to come out and get that situation processed and get that rolling as soon as possible,” said Shawn Steward.

Each structure that we found damaged was open and facing the south.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage from the powerful weather that tore through northeast Kansas Wednesday night.
Photo Gallery: Northeast Kansas storm damage
Emergency crews respond to the Frito Lay factory in Topeka after strong winds rip siding off...
Strong winds rip wall off Frito Lay plant as severe weather moves through Kansas
FILE - Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
SOLD: West Ridge Mall purchased for over $6 million at auction
A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday at the 45th Street bar at 4601 S.W....
Man suffers critical injuries early Wednesday in south Topeka bar shooting

Latest News

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) passes under pressure from Ohio State's Jack Sawyer...
K-State lands Nebraska transfer QB
KC Fire
3 dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into Kansas City building
Several areas in Kansas are cleaning up their property after Wednesday's storm
Several areas in Kansas are cleaning up their property after Wednesday's storm
The Topeka Human Relations Commission (THRC) announced, in a press release Wednesday, the 2021...
Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla THRC 2021 award recipient