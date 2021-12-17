Advertisement

Man last seen before Wednesday night’s fires reported missing in Ellis County

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help in search for Derrick Kelley, reported missing Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The Ellis County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help in search for Derrick Kelley, reported missing Wednesday, Dec. 15.(Tabbiy Smith, shared by Rooks County Sheriff's Office on Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help in its efforts to find a man reported missing Wednesday, Dec. 15, before wildfires impacted much of the area. The sheriff’s office said Derrick Scott Kelley’s fiancée reported him missing after he didn’t show up for work.

The sheriff’s office said Kelley, 36, stands about 5′6 and weights about 220 pounds. H was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday around 11th and Ash Street in Hays, wearing jeans and a work shirt and driving a 2004 Dodge Durango with a Kansas license plate. The sheriff’s office said Kelley was reportedly heading to an address in Natoma and it’s believed he was traveling country roads.

Kelley is considered at risk due to the dangerous weather conditions accompanied by large grass fires and smoke that were occurring at the time he was traveling in northern Ellis County,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who may see Kelley or knows where he could be should call the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 785-625-1040.

