Keep kids’ safety in mind with holiday gifts, celebrations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The magic of Christmas can be one big, beautiful...choking hazard.

“In younger children, toddlers, they explore the world with their mouths. Everything goes into their mouth,” says Teresa Taylor, RN,

Taylor is trauma prevention coordinator at Stormont Vail and also serves as Shawnee County’s Safe Kids coordinator. She says when it comes to toys and games, follow the age recommendations on the labels, keep small parts away from small kids, and watch for pieces that might come off.

“A really easy rule of thumb is if that toy will fit into a toilet paper roll, then it’s too small for a little one who still puts things in their mouth,” Taylor said. “(Besides toys,) that could be maybe Christmas decorations that we have out that we don’t normally think about.”

Also, watch out for button batteries. They’re used in some interactive books and smaller toys, plus smaller remotes and key fobs. If swallowed, they can quickly cause serious internal burns. Taylor says awareness is the first step.

“Making sure that you know what devices and toys you have that contain button batteries; make sure they’re secure inside there,” she said.

More safety tips from Safe Kids

Awareness also is key when it comes to holiday parties. If you’re the host, make sure to put guests coats and purses out of reach.

“Those are places kids like to go look because it’s different, and they often times will have things in there that can be dangerous, like medications,” Taylor said.

If the party is somewhere else, do a check when you arrive - are there stairs, cords, or other risks?

“Even getting down low to see what they can see because when we’re busy visiting or doing our celebration holiday things, they will get into things, and it happens so quickly,” Taylor said.

One other tip for kids in car seats is one for all winter long. Taylor says those big winter jackets won’t let the harness fit as tightly as it needs to be, so take off the coat, fasten them in tight, then put a coat or blanket over them in the seat to keep them warm.

A few moments of caution can keep your holiday merry and safe.

