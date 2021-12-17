Kansas’s second case of Omicron variant found in Douglas Co.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A second case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been found in Kansas, this time in Douglas County.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says it was notified on Friday, Dec. 17, of its first confirmed case of the Omicron variant by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. It said this is the Sunflower State’s second confirmed case.

Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher, deputy county health officer and infectious disease physician at LMH Health, said detection of the variant in Douglas Co. does not come as a surprise as it has rapidly spread across the country since the first confirmed case on Dec. 1.

“This virus is highly infectious and transmittable,” Dr. Schrimsher said. “Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging.”

LDPCH said the individual with the Omicron variant is a vaccinated adult who has received a booster dose. It said no other details will be released to protect the privacy of the resident.

Health officials said they urge residents to take the following precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Get vaccinated and boosted. LDCPH said the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in the prevention of serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Wear a mask. The health department said masks offer protection against all variants. It has recommended residents wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor settings, where COVID-19 transmission remains high, regardless of vaccination status.

Get tested. LDCPH said if residents are sick or have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, it recommends they get tested for the virus.

Social distance. The health department said when in public settings, residents should stay at least 6 feet away from other people, especially if at higher risk of getting sick.

“Masks work and vaccines are safe and effective at preventing serious disease and death,” Schrimsher said. “These are two keystones of keeping our loved ones and the community at large safer.”

