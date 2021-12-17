Kansas to join project to certify students for free, reduced school meals through Medicaid eligibility data

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State is one of eight that are part of a project to certify students for free and reduced-price school meals through Medicaid eligibility data.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Friday, Dec. 17, that the Sunflower State has been chosen as one of eight states to participate in a demonstration project which uses Medicaid eligibility data to certify students for free and reduced-price school meals.

“This project will expand free, reduced-price meals for some of our most vulnerable students,” Governor Kelly said. “Our kids need reliable access to healthy foods to learn and grown, and this is great news for our state, students, and families.”

Gov. Kelly said the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service Mountain Plains Region named the eight states earlier in the week.

Cheryl Johnson, director of the KSDE’s Child Nutrition and Wellness, said the Kansas Department of Education has worked in collaboration with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on the project.

“Kansas is excited to be a part of this pilot project,” Janet Stanek, KDHE Acting Secretary, said. “This project will directly impact students on Medicaid and remove barriers to receiving healthy and nutritious meals while at school. According to the CDC, research shows that students who participate in the school meal programs consume more whole grains, milk, fruits, and vegetables during mealtimes and have better overall diet quality which ultimately has a positive effect on learning.”

Gov. Kelly said the newest round of the demonstration project creates an important chance to further test the impact of Medicaid Direct Certification, which was first started through the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

The seven other states selected to participate in this round of the project include Alabama, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The Kansas Governor said the direct certification process facilitates children from low-income households to get free and reduced-price school meals. Historically, she said most students who get free or reduced-price school meals have been certified through information submitted on an application.

“Direct certification works to ensure children in need aren’t mistakenly left behind, and can decrease errors in school meal program administration,” said Cheryl Kennedy, USDA, Food and Nutrition Service, Mountain Plains Region administrator. “By eliminating applications, direct certification reduces the burden on families and schools and connects more children to the nutrition they need to succeed in school.”

Gov. Kelly said families can also gain eligibility through participation in one of a few benefit programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

“This is a win-win for Kansas students, families and school districts,” said Cheryl Johnson, director of Child Nutrition and Wellness for the Kansas State Department of Education. “This means school districts have fewer school meal applications to process and verify, and families have less paperwork to complete. It also helps ensure access to nutritious meals for all students, which fuels them for overall success.”

