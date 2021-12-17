Kansas City Chiefs beat rival Chargers in wild OT-thriller

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs strengthened their lead in the AFC West after a wild win over the Chargers Thursday night.

The Chiefs struggled with turnovers, but rallied with late scores in the 4th quarter and overtime to win 34-28.

Patrick Mahomes finished with 410 yds, 3 TD, 1 INT and 32 yds on 3 carries. Travis Kelce led the team with 191 yds on 10 catches. He had two catches over 50 yards late, one to win the game and the other that sent the game into overtime. Tyreek Hill wasn’t far behind, with 12 catches and 148 yds of his own.

The Chiefs have some time to rest before welcoming the Pittsburg Steelers to Arrowhead next Sunday. That game will kick off at 3:25 p.m. on WIBW.

