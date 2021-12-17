K-State lands Nebraska transfer QB

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats are welcoming a new face to the quarterback room.

Adrian Martinez, from the University of Nebraska, has committed to Kansas State University for the 2022 season. The former Husker announced the move Thursday.

Martinez played four years in Lincoln, where he captained the the team for three seasons and set several offensive records.

