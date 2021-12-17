Advertisement

K-State lands Nebraska transfer QB

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) passes under pressure from Ohio State's Jack Sawyer...
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) passes under pressure from Ohio State's Jack Sawyer (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats are welcoming a new face to the quarterback room.

Adrian Martinez, from the University of Nebraska, has committed to Kansas State University for the 2022 season. The former Husker announced the move Thursday.

Martinez played four years in Lincoln, where he captained the the team for three seasons and set several offensive records.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage from the powerful weather that tore through northeast Kansas Wednesday night.
Photo Gallery: Northeast Kansas storm damage
Emergency crews respond to the Frito Lay factory in Topeka after strong winds rip siding off...
Strong winds rip wall off Frito Lay plant as severe weather moves through Kansas
FILE - Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
SOLD: West Ridge Mall purchased for over $6 million at auction
A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday at the 45th Street bar at 4601 S.W....
Man suffers critical injuries early Wednesday in south Topeka bar shooting

Latest News

The Chiefs are back in action tonight against the chargers and more.
Morning Sports
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Trenna Whitmore
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Trenna Whitmore
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Trenna Whitmore
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural's Trenna Whitmore
FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
K-State, KU football announce early 2022 signing period