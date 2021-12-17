Junction City officials optimistic water services will be restored by Fri. night

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary Co. officials say they hope to have normal water services restored to the area by Friday night.

Leaders from Junction City, Milford, Grandview Plaza, Fort Riley, Geary Community Hospital, and Geary County gathered at the Geary Co. Emergency Operations Center Friday morning for an update to the ongoing issues created by the flooding at the Junction City Water Treatment Facility.

On Thursday, county officials told 13 NEWS they hope to have water services restored by Friday afternoon, however, in a release sent Friday morning the target time was moved to Friday evening.

Until repairs are complete officials say the boil order issued for the area remains in effect. A burn ban for all of Geary Co. also remains in place in an effort to conserve water.

Junction City Police Dept. Public Information Officer Cadin Sanner told 13 NEWS two or three semi-truck loads of water are heading to Junction City via Kansas Emergency Management and Harvesters out of Topeka.

County officials say a limited number of bottle water will be available for residents in need at the Old Junction City High School, 900 N. Eisenhower Dr. Those entering the area are asked to pay attention to traffic control in the area.

Officials say two water buffalo stations are en route as of Friday morning.

Two shelters are available for Geary County Residents who remain without power, they are JC Naz on S. Washington and 12th St. Community Center at 1002 W. 12th.

JC Naz is open 24 hours, The Community Center’s doors will only be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

A third shelter opened Thursday, Fresh Start Emergency Shelter is no longer able to accept anyone.

Junction City Public Works has placed Portable Restrooms (porta-potties) at the following locations:

Municipal Building at 700 N. Jefferson St., Opera House at 135 W. 7th St., East Plant at 427 Grant Ave., Southwest Plant at 3200 Industrial St., Parks and Rec at 2307 N. Jackson St., 12th Street Community Center at 1002 W. 12th St., Fire Station #2 at 2245 Lacey Dr., Heritage Park at Intersection of 6th St. and Washington St., Public Works at 2324 N. Jackson St., Water Treatment Facility at 2101 N. Jackson St., Grandview Plaza Community Center at 406 State St.

Those in Geary Co. with tree and limb debris can learn more about disposal here.

