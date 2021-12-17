Heavy winds steal Christmas in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Grinch did not steal Christmas in Manhattan this year, heavy winds did.

The 68-foot tall Christmas tree in the middle of the Festival of Lights display at Blue Earth Plaza blew over Wednesday as wind speeds reached up to 70 mph.

Organizers said they planned to assess the damage and see if they could get the tree back up before Christmas, but Friday they announced too many repairs were needed.

The tree is being disassembled and put into storage for the rest of the season, as well as the festival’s lighted tunnel.

Organizers are seeking donations to help with repairs to the tree, visit MHKFestivalLights.com to donate.

