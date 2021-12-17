Friday forecast: Mild today, much colder tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While temperatures for the next 8 day remain near or above average for this time of year, tomorrow will be unseasonably cold.

A quiet week is expected leading up to Christmas with mostly sunny skies almost everyday (exception being today) with dry conditions. This means the probability of a White Christmas is extremely low. 3 models go out that far and 2 of the 3 are dry. The one model that is showing some light precipitation is producing some flurries on Christmas Day so there is some hope as it’s still a week away. Keep in mind the 30 year average of having a White Christmas only sits at about 10-20% of having one so this shouldn’t be a surprise for our area.

Normal High: 43/Normal Low: 24 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Can’t completely rule out sprinkles or drizzle mainly southeast of the turnpike although the majority of any precipitation would likely stay south of I-35 and in southeast Kansas. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds Late. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds NW 5-10 mph this evening with 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph after midnight behind a cold front that will come through dry.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 30s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph. Wind chills in the teens and 20s all day.

As winds diminish Saturday night, the combination of clear skies, light to calm winds and dry air in place will allow temperatures to plummet in the teens. There is even a low probability that some areas could get down in the single digits but this would only happen if winds remain calm so wind chills would not be a factor. With that said those that do remain in the teens could have a 5-7 mph wind that could produce wind chills in the single digits. Bottom line: It’s going to be our coldest night of the season so far.

Sunday: Sunny and seasonal. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds S 5-15 mph. If winds are slightly stronger we’ll have to monitor the fire danger threat.

A few weak cold fronts may pass through next week but they’ll come through dry so highs will remain steady for much of the week with mid 40s to low 50s and lows in the 20s. There does remain uncertainty on how warm it’ll be Christmas Day with one model keeping highs in the 30s while the other model has us warming into the 60s.

Taking Action:

With a storm system to our south, most of the rain will stay down there; however don’t be surprised by some light rain or sprinkles if you’re southeast of the turnpike. Not expecting any measurable rain though.

Make sure your heater is ready to go for tomorrow and especially for tomorrow night as we’re looking at our coldest night of the season. If you’re going to be using a space heater make you are using it properly: Keep it away from any curtains or other flammable objects and don’t keep it on if you’re not at home. It’s better to have a cold home and warm it up vs a home that catches on fire from the space heater being left on.



