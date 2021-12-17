Advertisement

Fires remain a concern across Kansas after strong wind storm

A calf grazes in a pasture along near a fire that burned 365,850 acres and stretched across...
A calf grazes in a pasture along near a fire that burned 365,850 acres and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Natoma, Kan. The fire was stoked by a storm that passed through the area Wednesday with high winds and gusts up to 90 mph.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Fires that erupted across Kansas continued to burn Thursday as the state responded to a wind-whipped storm that also churned up dust and reduced visibility for drivers, causing three fatalities.

Fires in 11 counties from Russell County west burned just under 400,000 acres, with about 365,850 acres in a fire that stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties, said Shawna Hartman, spokeswoman for the Kansas Forest Service. Smaller fires were also burning in those counties and other areas.

The storm system on Wednesday carried winds that reached up to 90 mph in some areas. The winds combined with low humidity and dry vegetation and grasses to fuel fires in parts of western and central Kansas.

Deer stand in a field near a wildfire near Ness City, Ks., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. High...
Deer stand in a field near a wildfire near Ness City, Ks., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. High winds across the central and northern plains on Wednesday resulted in several road closure and wildfires(Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

The dust reduced visibility on roads across the state, causing three fatalities, 20 injury accidents and 51 non-injury accidents, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

Numerous homes, outbuildings and other structures were destroyed but no fatalities were reported by Thursday afternoon. The fires also killed an unknown number of cattle and horses, officials said.

Most of the state was under an enhanced, significant or critical fire outlook, state officials said.

Russell County Administrator John Fletcher said the fires burned between 200 and 250 square miles in the county and caused millions of dollars in damage, KAKE-TV reported. Between between seven and 10 houses and structures were destroyed.

Kathleen Fabrizius, emergency management director in Trego County, said many fires were still smoldering Thursday in big trees, hay bales and power poles. She knew of four homes destroyed, along with numerous outbuildings, equipment and old homesteads.

Grass burns in a pasture as part of a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis, Russell,...
Grass burns in a pasture as part of a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Natoma, Kan. Firefighters and emergency responders are battling fires spreading across parts of central and western Kansas after a powerful storm blew through the state.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

She said some of the fires were in remote areas that were up to 10 miles apart.

“We can’t get to them because of the distance and because, frankly, we don’t have the resources to get there,” she said.

Kansas deployed helicopters and other firefighting equipment from the Kansas Army National Guard and the Kansas Forest Service to western and central counties to help with fire suppression efforts.

Gov. Laura Kelly declared a state of emergency because of the elevated danger of wildfires Thursday and Friday.

The Guard’s UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters are equipped with buckets that can drop water on areas that are difficult for ground crews to reach, the Adjutant General’s office said in a news release. The Kansas Forest Service will have single engine air tankers and ground resources on standby.

Related Stories
Kansas’s U.S. Legislators open doors to help after historic severe weather

U.S. Legislators from Kansas have opened their offices and are ready to help residents after Wednesday’s historic weather event.

Cattle graze by a wildfire near Protection, Kan., early Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Grass fires...
KHP responds to several injury, fatal crashes caused by high winds

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to several crashes across the state during Wednesday’s high winds and storms.

A semi-truck was overturned in Nemaha County due to high winds.
Clydesdale breeders near Plainville lose horse, cabin to wildfire

Emily and Michael Reif suffered great losses to one of their prized horses and their cabin. Still, they’re taking the time to thank their community for the support that’s followed Wednesday’s devastation.

Emily and Michael Reif lost their cabin and one of their Clydesdale horses in a Dec. 15...

Hartman said it will take several days to completely extinguish all the fires.

Evergy officials said the storm caused about 258,000 power outages in Kansas and Missouri. By 3 p.m. Thursday, power had been restored to all but about 31,000 customers. Crews from other utility companies were being brought in to help but it could take days because of the amount of downed power poles and trees, the company said in a news release.

The three fatalities in two separate accidents in southwest Kansas were “definitely” caused by low visibility from blowing dust, trooper Mike Racy said Thursday.

Two people died in Grant County after multiple vehicles collided. Racy said investigators were trying to determine what happened.

In Haskell County, the driver of a semi-trailer truck rear-ended a vehicle that he could not see after it stopped on U.S. 83, the patrol said. The vehicle’s driver, Rocio Marieno-Sanz, 47, of Mexico, was killed. Her passenger Jose Quinonez, 55, of Mexico, was hospitalized with serious injuries. The truck driver was not injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage from the powerful weather that tore through northeast Kansas Wednesday night.
Photo Gallery: Northeast Kansas storm damage
A semi-truck was overturned in Nemaha County due to high winds.
KHP responds to several injury, fatal crashes caused by high winds
Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then...
3 dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into Kansas City building
Emergency crews respond to the Frito Lay factory in Topeka after strong winds rip siding off...
Strong winds rip wall off Frito Lay plant as severe weather moves through Kansas
Data is still coming in on vaccines versus the omicron variant.
First Omicron variant case confirmed in Kansas

Latest News

FILE - Wildfires burned about 400,000 acres in north-central Kansas, leaving paths of...
84-year-old man dies protecting home from wildfires in western Kansas
Junction City residents stopped by the Old Junction City High School, located on 900 N....
Water, shelter and restrooms available for Geary Co. residents
Crews work to disassemble and put away the Festival of Lights Christmas tree in Manhattan.
Heavy winds steal Christmas in Manhattan
Crews were responding to a grass fire early Friday off Interstate 70 in southeastern Riley...
Crews battling grass fire early Friday off I-70 near K-177 highway