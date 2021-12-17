Final beam signed and installed at Stormont Vail Health’s new Manhattan Medical facility

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health’s Manhattan Medical campus marked another milestone Friday afternoon.

Staff from Stormont Vail Health’s Manhattan clinic joined staff from Topeka, partners from the Manhattan community and contractors with signing the final beam for the new facility.

The final beam was painted purple before doctors, nurses, staff and community leaders signed the beam.

The beam was lifted to its place on the second floor, on the west wall of the facility, marking the final beam, on the building which will house primary care and specialty services to the Manhattan community.

“It’s another milestone as we develop this campus and it’s kind of a nice way to include the community, the representatives of Kansas State University and our team by signing the beam.” Stormont Vail Health, president & CEO Rob Kenagy says.

The Stormont Vail Manhattan Campus project remains on schedule to open in the summer of 2023. The new facility is located at 1325 Research Park Drive, in Manhattan.

