Crews battling grass fire early Friday off I-70 near K-177 highway

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a grass fire early Friday along Interstate 70 in southeastern Riley County.

The fire was reported around 7 a.m. near Deep Creek Road off eastbound I-70, about three miles east of the K-177 exit.

The location was about 12 miles southeast of Manhattan.

Initial reports indicated the grass fire may have been sparked by a power pole.

The blaze was reported out around 7:22 a.m. Friday.

