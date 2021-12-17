Chargers TE who sustained concussion in game against Chiefs expected to be released from hospital

LOS ANGELES, (WIBW) - The Chargers TE who sustained a concussion in Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs and had to be carted off the field is expected to be released from the hospital on Friday.

In a tweet from the Los Angeles Chargers, the team says Tight End Donald Parham Jr., who suffered a concussion in Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, is expected to be released later on Friday, Dec. 17.

Update: Tight End Donald Parham Jr. stayed overnight at UCLA Harbor Medical Center for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion. He is resting comfortably, alert and will likely be discharged from the hospital later today. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 17, 2021

The team said Parham stayed overnight at the UCLA Harbor Medical Center for observation. He rested comfortably and was alert.

The Chargers said Parham underwent tests, imaging and evaluation for the head injury on Thursday night and was in stable condition.

Injury Update: Tight End Donald Parham Jr. is currently undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center and is in stable condition. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 17, 2021

Parham is expected to be released from the hospital later on Friday.

The injury happened when Parham, a second-year TE from Stetson University, dropped a pass from Justin Herbert and appeared to hit his head on the turf when he landed.

