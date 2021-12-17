Advertisement

Chargers TE who sustained concussion in game against Chiefs expected to be released from hospital

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham stays on the field after an injury during the...
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham stays on the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LOS ANGELES, (WIBW) - The Chargers TE who sustained a concussion in Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs and had to be carted off the field is expected to be released from the hospital on Friday.

In a tweet from the Los Angeles Chargers, the team says Tight End Donald Parham Jr., who suffered a concussion in Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, is expected to be released later on Friday, Dec. 17.

The team said Parham stayed overnight at the UCLA Harbor Medical Center for observation. He rested comfortably and was alert.

The Chargers said Parham underwent tests, imaging and evaluation for the head injury on Thursday night and was in stable condition.

Parham is expected to be released from the hospital later on Friday.

The injury happened when Parham, a second-year TE from Stetson University, dropped a pass from Justin Herbert and appeared to hit his head on the turf when he landed.

