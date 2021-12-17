Advertisement

BNSF pays $1.5 million fine for Iowa oil spill

The U.S. is fining the BNSF Railway Corporation $1.5 million for allegedly violating the federal Clean Water Act and BNSF agreed to pay the fine.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the country’s largest railways has agreed to pay more than $1.5 million in fines for an oil spill caused by a derailment.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) release, approximately 117,500 gallons of heavy crude oil was released into Iowa’s Rock River, Little Rock River and Burr Oak Creek, in June 2018 after one of BNSF’s freight trains derailed.

EPA says that the derailment occurred in an area where there was heavy flooding, which resulted in an evacuation order for residents nearby, increased levels of hazardous materials in the area, closed nearby water wells, destroyed crops, and at least 3 animals’ death.

BNSF agreed to pay a total fine of $1,513,750.

“Illegal discharges of oil into streams, rivers and wetlands present a significant threat to human health and the environment,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “EPA is committed to protecting our nation’s waterways and will ensure that Clean Water Act protections are upheld.”

The news release explained that any discharges of pollutants, such as oil, into waterways, that are federally protected, is considered a violation of the Clean Water Act.

