Applications for water utility aid program open for Topekans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans who face disconnection from their water services can now apply for an aid program to help pay their bills.

The City of Topeka says utilities customers can get help paying for water bills through a new program at the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

The City said the Emergency Water Assistance Program is a federally funded program administered for Kansas residents through DCF. The purpose of the program is to restore or prevent the disconnection of water to Kansas households.

According to the City, the program was authorized by the American Rescue Plan of 2021 and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. Kansas was awarded $9 million to pay past due or disconnected drinking or wastewater bills for eligible households. Once the funding has been exhausted, the program will end.

Topeka said the following criteria must be met to qualify for the EWAP program:

Currently disconnected from drinking water and/or wastewater services or have received a disconnection notice.

At least one adult household member must be responsible for drinking water and/or wastewater costs incurred at the primary residence payable to either the landlord or to the water utility vendor.

At least one household member must be a US citizen or meet the lawful residency requirements.

Combined gross income equal to or less than 150% of Federal Poverty Level (FPL).

Topekans can apply for the one-time benefit HERE. Applications are available in both English and Spanish.

