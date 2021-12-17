Advertisement

Applications for water utility aid program open for Topekans

FILE - Topeka Water Tower
FILE - Topeka Water Tower(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans who face disconnection from their water services can now apply for an aid program to help pay their bills.

The City of Topeka says utilities customers can get help paying for water bills through a new program at the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

The City said the Emergency Water Assistance Program is a federally funded program administered for Kansas residents through DCF. The purpose of the program is to restore or prevent the disconnection of water to Kansas households.

According to the City, the program was authorized by the American Rescue Plan of 2021 and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. Kansas was awarded $9 million to pay past due or disconnected drinking or wastewater bills for eligible households. Once the funding has been exhausted, the program will end.

Topeka said the following criteria must be met to qualify for the EWAP program:

  • Currently disconnected from drinking water and/or wastewater services or have received a disconnection notice.
  • At least one adult household member must be responsible for drinking water and/or wastewater costs incurred at the primary residence payable to either the landlord or to the water utility vendor.
  • At least one household member must be a US citizen or meet the lawful residency requirements.
  • Combined gross income equal to or less than 150% of Federal Poverty Level (FPL).

Topekans can apply for the one-time benefit HERE. Applications are available in both English and Spanish.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage from the powerful weather that tore through northeast Kansas Wednesday night.
Photo Gallery: Northeast Kansas storm damage
A semi-truck was overturned in Nemaha County due to high winds.
KHP responds to several injury, fatal crashes caused by high winds
Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then...
3 dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into Kansas City building
Emergency crews respond to the Frito Lay factory in Topeka after strong winds rip siding off...
Strong winds rip wall off Frito Lay plant as severe weather moves through Kansas
Data is still coming in on vaccines versus the omicron variant.
First Omicron variant case confirmed in Kansas

Latest News

A Topeka teen is taking her talent to Nashville
Topeka teen releases her music on three popular music apps worldwide
A Topeka teen is taking her talent to Nashville
A Topeka teen is taking her talent to Nashville
FILE
GI Bill fix extended through summer 2022 to ensure benefits continue to flow to veterans during COVID-19 pandemic
13 News at Six
One of the country’s largest railways has agreed to pay more than $1.5 million in fines for an...
BNSF Railway Corporation agreed to pay a fine to EPA for oil spill