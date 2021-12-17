Advertisement

84-year-old man dies protecting home from wildfires in western Kansas

FILE - Wildfires burned about 400,000 acres in north-central Kansas, leaving paths of...
FILE - Wildfires burned about 400,000 acres in north-central Kansas, leaving paths of destruction.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEOTI, Kan. (KWCH) - An 84-year-old man died on Wednesday attempting to protect his home from wildfires in Wichita County.

Leoti Mayor and Fire Chief Charlie Hughes said 84-year-old Richard Shimanek, of Leoti, and his wife were out trying to put out the fire around their home when he fell down and was overcome by the fire.

Shimanek was flown to Denver for treatment. He died from his injuries Thursday night.

Current fires as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Current fires as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.(KWCH)

High winds blew into Kansas on Wednesday blowing dust, dirt and debris, and fueling wildfires across the state. In north-central Kansas, fires destroyed homes and livestock across four counties.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage from the powerful weather that tore through northeast Kansas Wednesday night.
Photo Gallery: Northeast Kansas storm damage
A semi-truck was overturned in Nemaha County due to high winds.
KHP responds to several injury, fatal crashes caused by high winds
Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then...
3 dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into Kansas City building
Emergency crews respond to the Frito Lay factory in Topeka after strong winds rip siding off...
Strong winds rip wall off Frito Lay plant as severe weather moves through Kansas
Data is still coming in on vaccines versus the omicron variant.
First Omicron variant case confirmed in Kansas

Latest News

A calf grazes in a pasture along near a fire that burned 365,850 acres and stretched across...
Fires remain a concern across Kansas after strong wind storm
Junction City residents stopped by the Old Junction City High School, located on 900 N....
Water, shelter and restrooms available for Geary Co. residents
Crews work to disassemble and put away the Festival of Lights Christmas tree in Manhattan.
Heavy winds steal Christmas in Manhattan
Crews were responding to a grass fire early Friday off Interstate 70 in southeastern Riley...
Crews battling grass fire early Friday off I-70 near K-177 highway