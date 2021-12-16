Woman charged in connection with alleged abuse at daycare in KC

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) -- A 65-year-old woman has been charged after a 10-month-old was allegedly abused at a daycare in Kansas City.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 65-year-old Cheryl Tate of Kansas has been charged with nine counts of felony of abuse or neglect of a child.

According to court records, the mother of a 10-month-old boy said that a caretaker at a daycare center downtown had harmed her child.

Investigators with the Missouri Children’s Division started to investigate. KCPD detectives saw bruising on his back, as well as other injuries.

Surveillance video caught Tate pushing on the baby’s head, slamming him down, slapping him, and dropping him.

Tate told police that she had been working there for three weeks and hadn’t worried that she was injuring the baby.

The case remains under investigation, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutors have requested a $25,000 bond.

