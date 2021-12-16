Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Ryan

Ryan, 16 years old
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you enjoy going to the theatre, do we have the perfect role for you! You could become an adoptive parent to Ryan, our Wednesday’s Child this week.

Lori Hutchinson took 16-year-old Ryan to Shana Cake to bake some goodies, and hear about the kind of family he would like to live with.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

