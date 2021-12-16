Advertisement

Washburn School of Law to graduate youngest student in its history at fall ceremonies

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As graduates at Washburn University walk across the stage on Friday night, the youngest graduate in the School of Law’s history will join them.

Washburn University said it will host two graduation ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 17, to allow for appropriate social distancing at Lee Arena, and to allow graduates to invite as many guests as they want.

The University said the College of Arts and Sciences will host its graduation at 5 p.m. and the professional schools, including Business, Nursing, Applies Studies, and Law, will host their graduations at 7:30 p.m.

Washburn said 367 students have registered for graduation. It also said during its 7:30 p.m. ceremony, the School of law will graduate its youngest student in history.

The University said Braxton Moral will graduate from Washburn University School of Law at the age of 19. He is also graduating a semester early having completed the course of study in just 2.5 years.

Washburn said everyone who attends the ceremonies will be asked to mask up for the event, however, graduates will be able to remove their masks while they cross the stage and for professional photos.

