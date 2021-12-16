USD 501 adopted a family to assist this holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Public Schools central office picks a family each year to adopt and help out during the holidays, but this year they focused on grandparents and their grandchildren.

The Topeka Public Schools helps provide the selected family with clothing, toys and other items on their holiday wishlist.

This year the Topeka Public Schools picked a pair of grandparents looking after their grandchildren while their mother is away training for the military.

The family got enjoy a nice gathering Wednesday with a Christmas tree, presents, and Santa!

501 Superintendent, Dr. Tiffany Anderson, who also acted as Mrs. Claus, shared with 13 NEWS the incredible power love can possess when it is shared with a family who might need some assistance this holiday season.

“This is what love and action looks like and love and action is kind of this overflowing joy that we can bring and be the ambassadors of hope,” said Anderson. “And just the surprise element of knowing that other people care for me and that’s what this season really is about.”

Doctor Anderson also said the mother will be receiving some gifts from the district soon.

