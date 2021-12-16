Advertisement

Trash swirls over neighborhood in Colorado windstorm

By KUSA staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (KUSA) - Anyone who stood outside Wednesday could’ve become a trash collector.

“I went to get a package for my friend off her porch and I got pelted with paper in my face,” Jennifer Shelton said.

She said Leyden Rock can be lovely, but when the wind is blowing up to 90 mph, it feels less like an neighborhood and more like an extension of the nearby landfill.

“There’s tons of trash flying around. It looks like a tornado,” Shelton said.

She went outside to check the status of her Christmas decorations, which blended in with the decor from the dump.

“They’re kind of trashed,” Shelton said.

Gusty days are a given out here, but memories of this one will stick.

“We’ve been here four years. I’ve lived in Arvada my whole life, and it’s never, ever been this bad,” Shelton said.

All anyone can do is wait for the winds to come down - and the trash, too.

“It looks like you’re in a ... I don’t know ... a trash bin,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage from the powerful weather that tore through northeast Kansas Wednesday night.
Photo Gallery: Northeast Kansas storm damage
FILE - Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
SOLD: West Ridge Mall purchased for over $6 million at auction
Emergency crews respond to the Frito Lay factory in Topeka after strong winds rip siding off...
Strong winds rip wall off Frito Lay plant as severe weather moves through Kansas
A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday at the 45th Street bar at 4601 S.W....
Man suffers critical injuries early Wednesday in south Topeka bar shooting

Latest News

Cpl. David Gogian and Off. Jeff Atherly were killed on Dec. 16, 2012, after they were ambushed...
TPD remembers slain officers 9 years after end of watch
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group freed by kidnappers in Haiti, police say
‘She was my life’: The mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out.
Mother of slain 5-year-old girl in Georgia says daughter ‘was her life’
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 2 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds
FILE
Lawrence Police asks for public’s help to identify individuals wanted for questioning