TPD remembers slain officers 9 years after end of watch

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka police officers are being remembered nine years after they were shot and killed in an ambush during a traffic stop.

The Topeka Police Department says on Dec. 16 - nine years ago - it lost Corporal David Gogian and Officer Jeff Atherly. The Department said officers remember the day like it was yesterday.

On Dec. 16, 2012, Gogian and Atherly were ambushed and killed by a gunman at a downtown grocery store as they attempted to execute a traffic stop.

The pair have been memorialized at the Shawnee Co. Law Enforcement Memorial.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.