Topeka Municipal Court to suspend some in-person cases due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Municipal Court will suspend most in-person cases in the first two weeks of January due to the increased spread of COVID-19.

The City of Topeka says the Municipal Court will suspend most of its in-person dockets between Jan. 3, and Jan. 14, 2022. It said the decision was made due to the increased community spread of COVID-19 in the county.

The City said all impacted cases will be rescheduled and impacted defendants and counsel will be notified via mail. The Court will still hold its daily Jail/Show Cause dockets and video conference hearings.

Defendants have been encouraged to conduct court business via phone, email or fax whenever possible. Payments can be made online, over the phone or by mail. The Court’s website can also be visited to find if a matter qualifies for resolution through a video conference hearing.

Topeka said the Court will stay open for walk-in business Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the following:

Set court dates

Resolve non-appearance required cases

Recall warrants

File documents

Make payments

Reset payment plans

The City reminded residents that masks are required in all City buildings. Defendants have been encouraged to check the status of their case HERE.

Those directed to report to the Probation Division should continue to report as scheduled. Probationers who show symptoms of COVID-19 or other related illnesses should contact the Division at 785-368-3783.

