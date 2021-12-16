Thursday forecast: Ideal weather for any clean-up efforts from yesterday’s storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After record highs yesterday in the 70s, cooler air has moved back in to end the work week however it’s still expected to remain above average for this time of year.

A reinforcing cold front pushes through Friday night into Saturday morning which will come through dry both in terms of no precipitation but also coming in with lower humidity. This will be key especially Saturday night as to how low the humidity will be because it will depend on how cold Saturday night will be.

After many spots received at least 0.25″ of much needed rainfall yesterday we unfortunately set-up another dry streak. There is a storm system that will stay just to our south for tomorrow that will at least bring clouds to the eastern half of the viewing area. IF any rain gets into the viewing area with this storm system, the highest chance will be near I-35 with a lower but not impossible chance for light rain or sprinkles near the turnpike.

Normal High: 43/Normal Low 24 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s-low 30s. Winds SE/E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds (more clouds east with more sun west). Highs will depend on cloud cover and could range anywhere from the mid 40s to mid 50s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

A cold front ushers in colder air this weekend with 20s Friday night and winds picking up late and continuing to gust around 25 mph Saturday. The combination of highs in the 30s and the wind will keep wind chills in the 20s for much of the day. If there’s any good news, it’ll be sunny.

Saturday night has the potential to get down in the low-mid teens so don’t be surprised if adjustments have to be made to the 8 day. Sunday will have lighter winds although still could have gusts near 20 mph. Highs more in the low-mid 40s.

Dry conditions continue next week with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s.

Taking Action:

Take advantage of the lighter winds especially today for any clean-up efforts. Tomorrow won’t be bad but will have slightly stronger winds near 15-20 mph gusts. While temperatures still remain near or above average for much of the next week, it will be cooler than what we’ve experienced recently so be ready to use the heat a little more especially at night.

