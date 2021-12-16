Strong winds rip wall off Frito Lay plant as severe weather moves through Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Strong winds ripped a wall off of the Frito Lay plant in Topeka as severe weather ripped through the area on Wednesday.

Emergency crews are on the scene after high winds blew the siding off the south side of the Frito Lay plant in Topeka on Wednesday evening.

Workers that wish to remain anonymous told 13 NEWS they were asked to shelter in place for a short time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.