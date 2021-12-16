Advertisement

Strong winds rip wall off Frito Lay plant as severe weather moves through Kansas

Emergency crews respond to the Frito Lay factory in Topeka after strong winds rip siding off...
Emergency crews respond to the Frito Lay factory in Topeka after strong winds rip siding off the south part of the building on Dec. 15, 2021.(WIBW/Jovarie Downing)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Strong winds ripped a wall off of the Frito Lay plant in Topeka as severe weather ripped through the area on Wednesday.

Emergency crews are on the scene after high winds blew the siding off the south side of the Frito Lay plant in Topeka on Wednesday evening.

Workers that wish to remain anonymous told 13 NEWS they were asked to shelter in place for a short time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evening wind gusts
Severe weather rolls into NE Kansas
FILE - Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
SOLD: West Ridge Mall purchased for over $6 million at auction
A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday at the 45th Street bar at 4601 S.W....
Man suffers critical injuries early Wednesday in south Topeka bar shooting
Matthew Hoag (left) and Alexandra Dwyer (right) were arrested Dec. 13th after a search warrant...
Two arrested following search of SE Topeka home
Clint Smith
Topeka man arrested for April shooting of a child

Latest News

FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
K-State, KU football announce early 2022 signing period
Storm damage from the powerful weather that tore through northeast Kansas Wednesday night.
Photo Gallery: Northeast Kansas storm damage
The Topeka Public Schools central office picks a family each year to adopt and help out during...
USD 501 adopted a family to assist this holiday season
FILE
Fires break out in Riley Co. as high winds continue to move through the area