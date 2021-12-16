Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office gears up for new traffic safety campaign as Thanksgiving campaign results released

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Dec. 16, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the final results of the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic campaign are released, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for another traffic safety campaign.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it has gathered the final results of its Thanksgiving Safe Arrival Traffic Enforcement campaign, which was funded by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

During the campaign, the Sheriff’s Office said a total of 52 traffic stops were conducted. Deputies issued 48 citations for speeding, stop sign violations, driver’s license violations and more. It said one person even had two warrants out for their arrest and was taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office said traffic enforcement was mostly meant to provide the community with education in order to increase compliance with Kansas traffic laws. It said while the campaign has ended, traffic enforcement by deputies has not.

The Sheriff’s Office also said it is gearing up for a new traffic safety campaign. It said it will conduct an impaired driving mobilization, Special Traffic Enforcement Program Campaign; Taking Down DUI, over the winter holidays.

Shawnee Co. deputies will join other law enforcement agencies throughout the state in the campaign, which will run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2, 2022.

During the new campaign, the Sheriff’s Office said there will be an increased presence of patrol vehicles with the goal of deterring and arresting impaired drivers. It said this campaign was also sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The Sheriff’s Office has asked residents and visitors to refrain from driving impaired and to report dangerous drivers while out and about.

