Advertisement

Shawnee Co. drops two points in latest COVID-19 report

Shawnee Co. drops two points in latest COVID-19 report
Shawnee Co. drops two points in latest COVID-19 report(Shawnee Co. Health Department)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has dropped two points and moved out of the red zone in the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.

The county is now at a 16 and back in the “substantial” zone. The previous week Shawnee County reached “high” community transmission of the virus with a jump in new cases.

The week of December 5-11 did not see quite as big of an increase, but weekly cases do continue to climb with a total of 836.

The percent of positive tests dropped slightly from 12.6% to 12.5%, however, the percentage of new cases contacted within 24 hours from the date it was reported is stressed.

Hospitals also continue to be stressed.

You can read the full breakdown of the report here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
SOLD: West Ridge Mall purchased for over $6 million at auction
Storm damage from the powerful weather that tore through northeast Kansas Wednesday night.
Photo Gallery: Northeast Kansas storm damage
Emergency crews respond to the Frito Lay factory in Topeka after strong winds rip siding off...
Strong winds rip wall off Frito Lay plant as severe weather moves through Kansas
A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday at the 45th Street bar at 4601 S.W....
Man suffers critical injuries early Wednesday in south Topeka bar shooting

Latest News

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Ft. Riley man faces attempted first-degree murder charge for Tate’s Bar shooting
Two-year-old girl thriving after suffering brain bleed at birth
Two-year-old girl thriving after suffering brain bleed at birth
Izabell Hodges, 2, was born anemic at 26 weeks after suffering twin-to-twin transfusion...
Two-year-old girl thriving after suffering brain bleed at birth
A semi-truck was overturned in Nemaha County due to high winds.
KHP responds to several injury, fatal crashes caused by high winds