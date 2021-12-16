Shawnee Co. drops two points in latest COVID-19 report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has dropped two points and moved out of the red zone in the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.

The county is now at a 16 and back in the “substantial” zone. The previous week Shawnee County reached “high” community transmission of the virus with a jump in new cases.

The week of December 5-11 did not see quite as big of an increase, but weekly cases do continue to climb with a total of 836.

The percent of positive tests dropped slightly from 12.6% to 12.5%, however, the percentage of new cases contacted within 24 hours from the date it was reported is stressed.

Hospitals also continue to be stressed.

You can read the full breakdown of the report here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.