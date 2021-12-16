Advertisement

Shawnee Co. commissioners approve upgrades for dog park, Great Overland Station

Great Overland Station
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. commissioners approved funding to upgrade two Topeka locations.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec requested approval for a $70,000 fence around the dog park off of West Edge Rd. at Lake Shawnee, right by the tennis courts. The contract was the lowest of a handful of bids considered.

The Parks Department also requested approval for the installation of a new surveillance system at Great Overland Station. The system will cost just under $32,000 and use the same cameras as the Shawnee Co. Courthouse.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec says the system is in line with requirements for the Dino Days attraction coming in February, and should be installed by then.

