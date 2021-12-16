Severe weather takes out half of Kansas district’s school bus fleet

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hurricane-force winds that whipped through Kansas on Wednesday took out half of Salina Public School’s fleet of buses.

Salina Public Schools USD 305 says in a release the district has completed initial assessments of facilities after winds ripped through Kansas on Wednesday. It said all PreK - Grade 12 buildings now have power and access to the network. Schools also said they will be able to feed students following assessments of supplies and freezers.

Several buildings, however, did sustain roof damage ranging from damaged shingles and missing combustion air hoods. Schilling Elementary School’s roof was damaged above the gym, but it does not present a danger to students. The steel decking to the roof is intact, but the foam and roof material peeled away during the storm.

The district did say 11 of its school buses were rendered inoperable due to the storm, which is half the fleet necessary to transport the district’s bused students. It is exploring alternative plans and information will be shared with families as soon as it becomes available.

A few athletics events will take place on Thursday evening following assessment of schools and restoration of power:

Central’s Home Basketball games

South’s Home Wrestling matches

Central’s Away Wrestling matches

The following programs have been rescheduled:

Coronado Elementary 3rd Grade Music Program, Monday, December 20, 6:30 p.m.

South High School’s Concert, Monday, January 10, 7:00 p.m.

SMS Orchestra, Tuesday, December 21, 7:00 p.m.

For more information about USD 305′s post-storm operations, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.