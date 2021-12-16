Advertisement

Seaman middle schoolers raise $5,000 for nonprofit

Seaman Middle School raised $5,000 for Topeka North Outreach.
Seaman Middle School raised $5,000 for Topeka North Outreach.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was a day of celebration at Seaman Middle School.

The school’s band and cheerleaders were on hand to help celebrate the success of the school’s carnival. They were able to raise $5,000, money they gave to Topeka North Outreach program Wednesday.

“I think it helps kids understand and realize that there are those in the community that need help, that not everybody has everything they need all the time,” TNO Treasurer Angie Tipton said. It’s a good opportunity for them to give.”

Topeka North Outreach will use the funds for its community programs, which include youth services and utility assistance.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evening wind gusts
Storms are over, strong winds left behind
FILE - Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
SOLD: West Ridge Mall purchased for over $6 million at auction
A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday at the 45th Street bar at 4601 S.W....
Man suffers critical injuries early Wednesday in south Topeka bar shooting
Matthew Hoag (left) and Alexandra Dwyer (right) were arrested Dec. 13th after a search warrant...
Two arrested following search of SE Topeka home
Clint Smith
Topeka man arrested for April shooting of a child

Latest News

Perry-Lecompton Elementary students have been helping pack meals and presents for families in...
Perry-Lecompton students give back to community
High Winds Cause Topeka Damage
Record high wind gusts bring power outages, damage to Topeka
Storms flip semi trucks across Northeast KS
Semi flipped near Love's Truck Stop in Topeka
High winds flip several semis across Northeast Kansas