Seaman middle schoolers raise $5,000 for nonprofit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was a day of celebration at Seaman Middle School.

The school’s band and cheerleaders were on hand to help celebrate the success of the school’s carnival. They were able to raise $5,000, money they gave to Topeka North Outreach program Wednesday.

“I think it helps kids understand and realize that there are those in the community that need help, that not everybody has everything they need all the time,” TNO Treasurer Angie Tipton said. It’s a good opportunity for them to give.”

Topeka North Outreach will use the funds for its community programs, which include youth services and utility assistance.

