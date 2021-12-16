Schools cancel classes after storms sweep across Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Certain schools have cancelled Thursday classes as they deal with damage left by Wednesday’s storm.

USD 475-Geary Co. Schools cancelled classes across the district, citing inclement weather. Junction City High School is set to resume class Friday, but all other schools in the district are out for a Teacher Workday.

Riley Co. Grade School also announced it will not have classes due to storm damage. But, Riley Co. High School will have classes still.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.