Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Trenna Whitmore

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Washburn Rural’s Trenna Whitmore.

Trenna has played two years of varsity volleyball and one of softball. She has spent all four years on the varsity basketball team, dating back to the state championship-winning team her freshman year.

She’s also part of Team Blues, Unified Sports, Circle of Friends, Capernaum, The Shack, The Blue Streak and serves as an assistant coach for the 11-U Topeka Elite Volleyball team.

Up next, Trenna plans to attend Emporia State to major in education with a minor in special education.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

