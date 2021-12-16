SCHD updates COVID-19 safety recommendations as cases continue to rise

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Shawnee Co., local Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke has updated safety recommendations to keep the community safe from the virus.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department says Dr. Erin Locke, local Health Officer, has issued updated recommendations in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community. It said the recommendations continue to follow recommendations from both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

SCHD said recommendations continue to focus on primary mitigation measures that have been proven to have the greatest impact in slowing the spread of the virus.

The Department said updated recommendations include updates to definitions, an added section about vaccines and updated links for Industry-Specific guidelines.

SCHD said the county has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, percent positivity and hospitalizations since the beginning of December. It said a smaller number are in residents eligible to get a booster dose but have not yet received it, particularly in older individuals and those with high-risk medical conditions.

The Health Department said vaccinations against the virus continue to be the leading strategy for protection and ending the pandemic. It said vaccinations remain highly protective against severe symptomatic diseases from the virus, including hospitalization and death.

As of Thursday, Dec. 16, SCHD said those aged 5 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines and those aged 16 and older are eligible for a booster dose. Currently, it said 57% of the county is fully vaccinated and 65% have received at least one dose.

SCHD said it continues to strongly encourage residents to get vaccinated and get subsequent booster doses once they are eligible. It said various opportunities to get the vaccine continue to exist in the community.

The Health Department also said early identification and treatment for the virus remains essential. It said it strongly encourages immediate testing with the development of any symptoms of the virus or after contact with a confirmed positive case. It said those at high risk for severe disease should talk about early outpatient treatment of COVID-19 with their healthcare provider.

SCHD said face masks also continue to be an effective strategy to reduce the risk of COVID-19. It said those unable to social distance, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask in indoor public spaces and when they interact in indoor private spaces with unvaccinated individuals from other homes. It said a face mask should also be worn by those in very crowded outdoor settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain, regardless of vaccination status.

