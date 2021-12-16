Advertisement

Record high wind gusts bring power outages, damage to Topeka

High Winds Cause Topeka Damage
High Winds Cause Topeka Damage(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The storms left their fair share of damage behind... some carrying quite the risk.

Powerful winds whipped through Northeast Kansas Wednesday afternoon.

Accompanied by a line of severe storms, it left behind some damage around the area.

Much of downtown Topeka saw power outages, with many street lights non-operational, like on SE Madison St.

“Approach it like a four-way stop and also if you are able to alter your travel plans, if you’re not driving right now that is ideal if you can stay on major roads that have high visibility,” said Tholen.

The wind gusts knocked over several power lines in downtown Topeka.

“In driving in high winds like this make sure you are away from power lines, if you’re not driving near something like that, just maintain your speed and your safety, keep both hands on your steering wheel and slow down”

The Kansas Department of Transportation advised Kansans to avoid travel this afternoon into this evening.

If travel is absolutely necessary, they advise staying away from bigger vehicles.

A semi flipped just after seven o’clock on highway 75 by Love’s truck stop.

If the winds become too much while you’re driving, Delaney Tholen with the Kansas Department of Transportation says you can shelter in place.

Take shelter in your car as much as possible, if you are not near a sturdy building you can go inside make sure you are as far away from power lines as possible also be mindful for powerlines if you see them down they can be live so not just the standing ones they can be live on the ground as well.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evening wind gusts
Storms are over, strong winds left behind
FILE - Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
SOLD: West Ridge Mall purchased for over $6 million at auction
A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday at the 45th Street bar at 4601 S.W....
Man suffers critical injuries early Wednesday in south Topeka bar shooting
Matthew Hoag (left) and Alexandra Dwyer (right) were arrested Dec. 13th after a search warrant...
Two arrested following search of SE Topeka home
Clint Smith
Topeka man arrested for April shooting of a child

Latest News

Perry-Lecompton Elementary students have been helping pack meals and presents for families in...
Perry-Lecompton students give back to community
Seaman Middle School raised $5,000 for Topeka North Outreach.
Seaman middle schoolers raise $5,000 for nonprofit
Storms flip semi trucks across Northeast KS
Semi flipped near Love's Truck Stop in Topeka
High winds flip several semis across Northeast Kansas