Record high wind gusts bring power outages, damage to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The storms left their fair share of damage behind... some carrying quite the risk.

Powerful winds whipped through Northeast Kansas Wednesday afternoon.

Accompanied by a line of severe storms, it left behind some damage around the area.

Much of downtown Topeka saw power outages, with many street lights non-operational, like on SE Madison St.

“Approach it like a four-way stop and also if you are able to alter your travel plans, if you’re not driving right now that is ideal if you can stay on major roads that have high visibility,” said Tholen.

The wind gusts knocked over several power lines in downtown Topeka.

“In driving in high winds like this make sure you are away from power lines, if you’re not driving near something like that, just maintain your speed and your safety, keep both hands on your steering wheel and slow down”

The Kansas Department of Transportation advised Kansans to avoid travel this afternoon into this evening.

If travel is absolutely necessary, they advise staying away from bigger vehicles.

A semi flipped just after seven o’clock on highway 75 by Love’s truck stop.

If the winds become too much while you’re driving, Delaney Tholen with the Kansas Department of Transportation says you can shelter in place.

Take shelter in your car as much as possible, if you are not near a sturdy building you can go inside make sure you are as far away from power lines as possible also be mindful for powerlines if you see them down they can be live so not just the standing ones they can be live on the ground as well.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.