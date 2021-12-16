Advertisement

RCPD urges parents to talk to students after new school threat TikTok challenge reported

FILE
FILE(AP images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD has urged parents to talk to their students about a new trend on TikTok that has challenged kids to threaten school violence.

The Riley Co. Police Department says in a Facebook post that school resource officers have been made aware of a trend on TikTok challenging students to bring weapons to school, calling bomb threats or call in shooting threats on Friday, Dec. 17. The trend has been issued to schools throughout the U.S.

RCPD said this is the newest in a string of dangerous TikTok challenges, but is not specific to Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 and does not originate from the area. It said it is a string of general posts which circulates throughout the nation.

The Department said it will continue to collaborate with the school district to ensure the safety of students and schools. Any student that is caught engaging in these threats will be taken seriously by both the district and police. It said participating in social media threats, on or off-campus, could result in school discipline or criminal charges.

As of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 16, RCPD said there have been no credible local threats. It said officers will remain vigilant and investigate any rumors or threats that could arise. If anything develops, it said officers will communicate with schools, parents and the community immediately.

RCPD has asked parents to speak with their students about the challenge and ask them not to repost any threatening posts or messages. Instead, it said to remind students if they see something, they should say something to a trusted adult.

The Department said it would like to thank the students who came forward with the information.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage from the powerful weather that tore through northeast Kansas Wednesday night.
Photo Gallery: Northeast Kansas storm damage
Emergency crews respond to the Frito Lay factory in Topeka after strong winds rip siding off...
Strong winds rip wall off Frito Lay plant as severe weather moves through Kansas
FILE - Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
SOLD: West Ridge Mall purchased for over $6 million at auction
A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday at the 45th Street bar at 4601 S.W....
Man suffers critical injuries early Wednesday in south Topeka bar shooting

Latest News

FILE
KDOT asks drivers to report missing signs after high winds took hundreds
FILE - Topeka Municipal Court
Topeka Municipal Court to suspend some in-person cases due to COVID-19
FILE
Severe weather takes out half of Kansas district’s school bus fleet
Topeka police officials on Thursday identified Jerome C. Vetaw, 42 of Topeka, as the man who...
Police identify man who was shot early Wednesday at south Topeka bar