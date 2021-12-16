RCPD urges parents to talk to students after new school threat TikTok challenge reported

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD has urged parents to talk to their students about a new trend on TikTok that has challenged kids to threaten school violence.

The Riley Co. Police Department says in a Facebook post that school resource officers have been made aware of a trend on TikTok challenging students to bring weapons to school, calling bomb threats or call in shooting threats on Friday, Dec. 17. The trend has been issued to schools throughout the U.S.

RCPD said this is the newest in a string of dangerous TikTok challenges, but is not specific to Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 and does not originate from the area. It said it is a string of general posts which circulates throughout the nation.

The Department said it will continue to collaborate with the school district to ensure the safety of students and schools. Any student that is caught engaging in these threats will be taken seriously by both the district and police. It said participating in social media threats, on or off-campus, could result in school discipline or criminal charges.

As of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 16, RCPD said there have been no credible local threats. It said officers will remain vigilant and investigate any rumors or threats that could arise. If anything develops, it said officers will communicate with schools, parents and the community immediately.

RCPD has asked parents to speak with their students about the challenge and ask them not to repost any threatening posts or messages. Instead, it said to remind students if they see something, they should say something to a trusted adult.

The Department said it would like to thank the students who came forward with the information.

