Precautionary boil order issued for Junction City

Boil Order
Boil Order(MGN, Karlis Dambrans / CC BY 2.0)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A precautionary boil water order has been issued for Junction City.

City Manager Allen Dinkel says the order is because of issues the city is having Thursday at the water treatment plant.

Dinkel says there’s still water in the system, but residents should boil all water intended for consumption as a precautionary measure.

On Wednesday, 600,000 gallons of water filled the basement of the water treatment plant due to power issues caused by severe weather.

Dinkle did not say when the boil order might be lifted.

