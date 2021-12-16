Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff warns residents to be wary of scammers following severe weather

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office has warned residents to be wary of scammers as they look for someone to repair damage after Wednesday’s severe weather.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has encouraged residents affected by Wednesday’s severe weather to practice extra caution when getting repairs done to damaged vehicles or homes. It said scammers often follow severe weather to try to offer cut-rate repairs.

The Better Business Bureau has suggested those affected by severe weather follow these tips:

Contact your insurance company. Ask about policy coverages and specific filing requirements. Save all receipts, including food, temporary lodging, or other expenses that could be covered by a policy. Insurance companies will also have recommended contractors to repair damages.

Do your research. Find a trusted business on Find a trusted business on BBB.org . Check state registration and licensures of contractors and get references from friends and relatives.

Resist high-pressure sales. Some storm chasers use tactics like the “good deal” that individuals only get if they hire the contractor on the spot. Be proactive in choosing a contractor and not reactive to sales calls on the phone or door-to-door pitches. Disaster victims should never feel forced to make a fast decision or choose an unknown contractor.

Be especially careful of door-to-door contractors. Many municipalities require a solicitation permit if salespeople go door-to-door. Ask for identification and check vehicles for a business name, phone number and license plates.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.