Police identify man who was shot early Wednesday at south Topeka bar

Topeka police officials on Thursday identified Jerome C. Vetaw, 42 of Topeka, as the man who...
Topeka police officials on Thursday identified Jerome C. Vetaw, 42 of Topeka, as the man who was wounded in a shooting around 2 a.m. Wednesday at the 45th Street bar, 4601 S.W. Topeka Blvd.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police officials on Thursday identified the man who was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday at a south Topeka bar.

The man, Jerome C. Vetaw, 42 of Topeka, was wounded in the shooting, which was reported around 2 a.m. Wednesday at the 45th Street bar, 4601 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Officers responding to the shooting report early Wednesday secured the area but didn’t find a victim at the scene, authorities said.

A man who was suffering from life-threatening injuries in the shooting arrived by private vehicle at a Topeka hospital.

Police officials on Thursday afternoon said there was no condition update on Vetaw.

Police officers and detectives were on the scene past 7 a.m. Wednesday as they conducted their investigation into the shooting.

Police officers with flashlights could be seen looking for evidence in the bar’s parking lot.

There were no reports of arrests, and no suspect information had been released by Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

