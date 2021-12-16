Advertisement

Perry-Lecompton students give back to community

Perry-Lecompton Elementary students have been helping pack meals and presents for families in...
Perry-Lecompton Elementary students have been helping pack meals and presents for families in need.(USD 343)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Perry-Lecompton students have been passing it forward the past week.

4th graders from Perry-Lecompton Elementary have been walking from their classes to the Lecompton United Methodist Church every day this week.

The church has been collecting donations and gifts for families in need this holiday season. The students have been helping pack those meals and presents.

“It teaches them how to give back, and what a joy it is to do this kind of thing,” Coordinator Mary Jane Hoffer said.

With their help, the church is able to serve 23 families this year, including 67 children.

