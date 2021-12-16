One taken to hospital after two-car crash in midtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital following a two-car collision early Thursday in midtown Topeka.

The collision was reported around 8 a.m. at S.W. 8th and Western.

Police at the scene said a black Buick Lacrosse and a silver Chevrolet Malibu collided at the intersection.

An occupant in the Buick was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries that police said were believed to be minor.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.