No animals harmed, buildings at Rolling Hills Zoo significantly damaged

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - While no animals or people were harmed during the severe weather on Wednesday, some buildings and cars at Rolling Hills Zoo sustained significant damage.

Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina says several of its outlying buildings were destroyed in Wednesday’s wind storm, which had gusts from 80 to 100 miles per hour. It said all animals safely rode out the storm and are contained in their habitats as it opens for its normally scheduled hours.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, the Zoo said staff began to clear the park and keepers started to move animals to their indoor housing where they stayed throughout the night.

As the afternoon wore on, the Zoo said a storage building adjacent to the maintenance shop on the west end of the property sustained significant damage, along with a small lean-to at the southeast corner of the property which broke free of its foundation and landed on top of a staff member’s vehicle.

A lean-to lands on a staff members car at Rolling Hills Zoo after significant winds whipped through the area on Dec. 15, 2021. (Rolling Hills Zoo)

The Zoo said it has experienced additional minor damages around the park, including to trees and several other vehicles which belong to the staff. Thankfully, it said no staff or animals were injured in the event.

Rolling Hills said it will continue to assess damage from the storm and the cost associated throughout the day.

Crews attempt to free a staff members car pinned under a lean-to after significant winds blew it off its foundation on Dec. 15, 2021. (Rolling Hills Zoo)

