Mayor De La Isla recognized with community service award

The Topeka Human Relations Commission (THRC) announced, in a press release Wednesday, the 2021...
The Topeka Human Relations Commission (THRC) announced, in a press release Wednesday, the 2021 recipient of the Stephanie Mott Award as Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla.(City of Topeka)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Human Relations Commission (THRC) announced, in a press release Wednesday, the 2021 recipient of the Stephanie Mott Award as Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

“I have served Kansas families in the non-profit, private, and public sectors during my career. However, my journey into public service was not easy,” said De La Isla. “I overcame poverty, homelessness, domestic violence, and cancer as a single mother. These experiences made me a stronger community advocate.”

In a release, THRC continues to describe Mayor De La Isla as an active advocate and champion of economic development with the county and Topeka, especially during the COVID pandemic.

“Mayor De La Isla has been a fierce and reliable advocate for the marginalized within our community,” said Commissioner Nicholas Smith, Chair of the THRC. “Mayor De La Isla’s tenure in public service is one of many examples demonstrating her commitment to cultivating a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive Topeka.”

Mayor De La Isla will receive the award at the City Council meeting on Dec. 21.

The award was named after Stephanie Mott, and on the City of Topeka website, the Human Relations Commission summarized Mott’s life, career and accomplishments she achieved along with serving THRC. Her accolades include:

  • Became the chair, vice-chair for Equality Kansas (she was also the only transgender leader for a statewide organization in the United States while serving Equality Kansas)
  • Created and was the President of the Topeka Board for Capitol City Equality Center
  • Was an inaugural member of the Topeka Police Dept. Citizens Advisory Council
  • Served as the first President of the Topeka Pride, Inc.
  • Created the Topeka chapter of the National Organization for Women

THRC said the award presented by THRC is an award that highlights people in the Shawnee Co. area who demonstrates incredible support for the community and exemplifies community involvement like Stephanie Mott.

THRC’s main focus is to improve justice and cultural understanding, improve relationships within the community and give others a voice.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

