Manhattan Fire responds to 63 fire calls following severe wind event

Manhattan Fire Department logo
Manhattan Fire Department logo(Becky Goff)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department responded to 63 calls after high winds ripped through the area, which downed power lines and ignited vegetation.

The Manhattan Fire Department says Wednesday’s wind event has kept crews busy through Thursday. It said over the 24 hour period between 8 a.m., Dec. 15, to 8 a.m., Dec. 16, crews responded to 63 calls.

The Department said smoke and ash from fires west of Manhattan generated a large number of 911 calls and reports of structure fires. However, it said no fires occurred in city limits during that time period. The only fires crews responded to were trees and vegetation which were ignited by downed power lines.

Due to the high call volume, MFD said it utilized the Adaptive Response Plan for several hours late Wednesday afternoon. It said the plan prioritizes all calls based on hazard and location, lowers the number of units responding to each call and stops the emergency medical first response program.

At the height of the severe weather, MFD said it staffed 10 apparatus, 3 battalion chiefs and had 41 personnel helping with the response. It said this was double the normal operations staffing.

Normal operations response resumed at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Department said it was helped by partners at Riley Co. Police Dept., Kansas State Police Dept., Riley Co. Emergency Mgmt., and Riley Co. EMS. It said it would like to especially thank RCPD consolidated dispatch who navigated calls during the busy time.

