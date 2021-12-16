Advertisement

Lawrence Police asks for public’s help to identify individuals wanted for questioning

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department needs the public’s help finding two people they would like to question about a recent theft.

The Lawrence Police Department says in a Facebook post it is looking for two individuals it would like to question about a recent theft at Michael’s.

If anyone knows the pair or their whereabouts, they should call the Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crimestoppers at 785-843-8477.

