Lawrence Police asks for public’s help to identify individuals wanted for questioning

The Lawrence Police Department says in a Facebook post it is looking for two individuals it would like to question about a recent theft at Michael’s.

If anyone knows the pair or their whereabouts, they should call the Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crimestoppers at 785-843-8477.

